In Massachusetts, Using Theater To Drive Home Stories Of Addiction

January 03, 2017
By Deborah Becker, WBUR
Actors Elie Saroufim, Elizabeth Addison, Abby E. and Jon R. (some of the players did not want their last names used in this story) on stage at Triton Regional High School. (Courtesy Lynn Bratley/The Improbable Players)closemore
Actors Elie Saroufim, Elizabeth Addison, Abby E. and Jon R. (some of the players did not want their last names used in this story) on stage at Triton Regional High School. (Courtesy Lynn Bratley/The Improbable Players)

The painful stories of people in recovery from drug and alcohol use may not sound like riveting theater, but they seem to be resonating with many Massachusetts students.

This school year alone, thousands of students have seen performances by a theater group called "The Improbable Players." Their performances are theatrical adaptations of personal stories of addiction and all of the actors are in recovery.

Deborah Becker (@wburdebbecker) from Here & Now contributor WBUR attended a recent performance focusing on opioid use.

