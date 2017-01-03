In Massachusetts, Using Theater To Drive Home Stories Of Addiction

The painful stories of people in recovery from drug and alcohol use may not sound like riveting theater, but they seem to be resonating with many Massachusetts students.

This school year alone, thousands of students have seen performances by a theater group called "The Improbable Players." Their performances are theatrical adaptations of personal stories of addiction and all of the actors are in recovery.

Deborah Becker (@wburdebbecker) from Here & Now contributor WBUR attended a recent performance focusing on opioid use.