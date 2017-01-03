close

Donald Trump Reacts To North Korean Missile Test Plans

January 03, 2017
This picture released by North Korean news agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jan. 1, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering the new year message in Pyongyang. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
This picture released by North Korean news agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jan. 1, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering the new year message in Pyongyang. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced this week that North Korea might soon be testing an intercontinental ballistic missile, and president-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond:

Trump also criticized China for not doing more about North Korea:

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to look at the national security threat posed by North Korea, and how the incoming Trump administration might deal with it.

