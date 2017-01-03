close

Watchdog Groups Respond To GOP Vote To Strip Independence From Ethics Office

January 03, 2017
The Capitol dome is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., December 2012. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)closemore
The Capitol dome is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., December 2012. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Republicans voted last night to limit the power of the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent body formed in 2008 to investigate corruption in Congress.

Critics of the OCE say it unfairly goes after members of Congress, while watchdog groups are speaking out against the move.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Lisa Gilbert (@Lisa_PubCitizen) of Public Citizen, a nonpartisan nonprofit, about what the impact could be.

