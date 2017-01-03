Watchdog Groups Respond To GOP Vote To Strip Independence From Ethics Office

House Republicans voted last night to limit the power of the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent body formed in 2008 to investigate corruption in Congress.

Critics of the OCE say it unfairly goes after members of Congress, while watchdog groups are speaking out against the move.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Lisa Gilbert (@Lisa_PubCitizen) of Public Citizen, a nonpartisan nonprofit, about what the impact could be.