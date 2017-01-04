close

After-School Coding Program Comes To Oakland's Fruitvale Neighborhood

January 04, 2017
By Queena Sook Kim, KQED
When tech companies want to teach coding to grow their talent pool, they usually invite students to their campuses or to an institutional classroom of some kind.

But now Google and MIT's Media Lab have an after-school coding program called Code Next in the Fruitvale section of the city of Oakland, California, to lure more kids to tech without forcing them to leave their neighborhood.

Queena Sook Kim (@queenasookkim) of Here & Now contributor KQED checked it out.

