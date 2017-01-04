close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

January 4, 2017: Hour 2

January 04, 2017
Share

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 4, 2017 full broadcast, we sit down for a discussion with Andy Cohen, the Bravo TV executive behind the "Real Housewives" franchise, host of the late night show "Watch What Happens Live" and author of the new diary "Superficial." Also, we hear from Anita Foeman, founder of the DNA Discussion Project, which aims to use genetic testing to help bridge racial and political differences. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.