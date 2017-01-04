3 'Meatless Monday' Recipes To Jump Start Healthy Eating In The New Year

Support the news
Looking to eat healthier in 2017?
How about cutting down the amount of meat in your diet, even for just one day a week? It's a movement called "meatless Monday," and Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst brings Here & Now's Robin Young three satisfying dishes that put vegetables front and center.
This is a thick, creamy curry filled with spices — turmeric, cilantro, garam masala and cinnamon — and winter vegetables like carrots, parsnips, onion, winter squash and fresh spinach or kale. The curry can be made several hours ahead of time and heated just before serving. Serve with basmati rice and chutney.
The inspiration for this recipe comes from "Vij's: Elegant and Inspired Indian Cuisine," by Vikram Vij and Meeru Dhalwala.
Everyone's on a special diet these days — gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, vegetarian. Guess what? This soup can be served to everyone.
Ginger adds a fresh, crisp, biting nuance to this soup when it’s roasted with carrots and leeks and then combined with a strongly steeped cup of ginger tea. If you want a multilayered ginger experience, top the finished soup with some peeled and grated fresh ginger or thin strips of crystallized ginger. Grate the fresh ginger with a Microplane or the fine holes of a cheese grater directly onto the soup.
Thanks to cookbook author, writer and friend Molly O’Neill for the brilliant ginger tea and freshly grated ginger ideas. The puréed soup can be served as is or topped with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt or a swirl of heavy cream (apologies, vegans), chopped fresh chives, or Croutes (sorry, gluten-free friends). Serves 8.
Recipe from "Soup Swap," by Kathy Gunst (Chronicle Books, 2016)
If you bake the eggplant ahead of time, there's no need to sauté eggplant slices in lots of fatty oil (the more traditional method). Once the eggplant bakes, let it cool, slice it and place on a bed of tomato sauce with alternating slices of fresh mozzarella. Top with grated Parmesan cheese and panko breadcrumbs.
For more inspiration and recipes, check out Kim O’Donnel's meatless cookbooks. Also, I recommend giving Joe Yonan's great column "Weeknight Vegetarian" a read. Yonan is food and dining editor for the Washington Post.
Kathy Gunst Here & Now Resident Chef
Resident chef Kathy Gunst is a 2015 James Beard Award-winning journalist and the author of 15 cookbooks.
