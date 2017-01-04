Megyn Kelly Headed To NBC, But Details Still Murky

NPR confirmed yesterday that Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC, but details about when her new show will air in the daytime lineup — and how much NBC will be paying her — are still unknown.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about Kelly’s decision to leave the network she’s helped dominate cable news, as well as MSNBC's Joe Scarborough’s feud with a reporter this week.