Megyn Kelly Headed To NBC, But Details Still Murky

January 04, 2017
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly speaks with Republican Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox News and Google at the Iowa Events Center on Jan. 28, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)closemore
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly speaks with Republican Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox News and Google at the Iowa Events Center on Jan. 28, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NPR confirmed yesterday that Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC, but details about when her new show will air in the daytime lineup — and how much NBC will be paying her — are still unknown.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about Kelly’s decision to leave the network she’s helped dominate cable news, as well as MSNBC's Joe Scarborough’s feud with a reporter this week.

