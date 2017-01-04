close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Talladega College To Decide Whether Its Band Will March On Inauguration Day

January 04, 2017
Share
The West Front of the Capitol is seen as work continues on the stand for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Alex Brandon/AP)closemore
The West Front of the Capitol is seen as work continues on the stand for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The president of Talladega College is set to decide whether the college's marching band, the Marching Tornadoes, will participate in President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade.

Talladega College is Alabama's oldest private historically black college, and petitions for and against the band's participation have emerged.

Anthony Cook (@anthonycook_dh), editor of Talladega's Daily Home newspaper, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss what's being said about the controversy.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.