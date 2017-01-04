close

What Afghanistan Challenges Will Trump Inherit In 2017?

January 04, 2017
U.S. Army soldiers stand with Afghan policemen before a joint patrol of Qalanderkhail, outside of Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan in October 2009. (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)closemore
President Barack Obama took office in 2009 with a goal to end the war in Afghanistan, launched in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. But Obama will leave office with thousands of U.S. troops on the ground — an unfinished mission that the new president, Donald Trump, will inherit.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Jonathan Schroden, director of the Center for Stability and Development at the nonprofit research organization CNA, about that challenge.

