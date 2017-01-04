close

In Washington State, Little Scrutiny For People Trying To Buy Guns Illegally

January 04, 2017
By Austin Jenkins, Northwest News Network
What happens when someone who’s not supposed to have a gun lies about their background and illegally tries to buy one? In much of the country, not much.

In Washington state, FBI records show that between January and August 2016, nearly 4,000 would-be gun buyers failed a federal background check.

But as Austin Jenkins (@AustinJenkinsN3) from Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports, those people are rarely — if ever — pursued.

This story was reported in collaboration with NBC affiliate KING 5 television in Seattle

