Before 'Trump And Putin,' There Was 'FDR And Stalin'

January 05, 2017
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, center, and Marshal Josef Stalin, right, at the Yalta Conference in Yalta, Crimea, on Feb. 16, 1945. (British Official Photo/AP)closemore
According to historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), President-elect Donald Trump would not be the first U.S. president to have an unlikely friendship with a controversial world power like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ayers and Balough are co-hosts of the public radio show and podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities. They speak with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd about a few other presidents' unlikely friendships, as well as presidential transitions, like the change of power from President Barack Obama to President-elect Trump.

