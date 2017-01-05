close

After Clinton's Loss, Surge In Women Interested In Running For Office

January 05, 2017
Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking during a campaign rally in September 2016 in Greensboro, N.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Many American women, particularly Democratic women, thought 2016 was their year. Then Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump. The number of women in Congress also remained exactly the same — 19 percent of the House and Senate, or 104 total — and the number of women governors fell from six to five.

But instead of discouraging women, some groups say the election has had the opposite effect.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Andrea Dew Steele (@dewsteele), founder and president of Emerge America — which runs training programs in 17 states for Democratic women who want to run for office — about the surge in interest that groups like Emerge have seen since Nov. 9.

