In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 6, 2017 full broadcast, we revisit our August 2016 conversation with singer-songwriter Lori McKenna, who is up for four Grammys next month. Also, we hear a report from Texas, where there have been a growing number of weddings taking place at one renaissance festival. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.