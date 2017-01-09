close

Global Group Of Scientists Begins 3-Month Circumnavigation Of Antarctica

January 09, 2017
In this Jan. 22, 2015 Manuel Fuentes, a Chilean Navy member, paddles through glacial melting in Antarctica. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)closemore
In December, 55 scientists from around the world set off from Cape Town, South Africa for a three-month voyage around Antarctica. The Swiss Polar Institute is the lead sponsor of the Antarctic Circumnavigation Expedition (@ACE_Expedition), which will return to port in March.

In their Southern Hemisphere summer at sea, the group of scientists will study the impact of climate change on the Southern Ocean around Antarctica.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on the expedition with its chief scientist, David Walton, via satellite phone off the coast of a rocky island in the southern Indian Ocean called Kerguelen, also known as Desolation Island.

