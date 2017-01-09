January 9, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 9, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Dr. Sylvia Tara, author of "The Secret Life of Fat," about the book, and how genetics, microbes and even viruses can affect how much we weigh. Also, educator Sharif El-Mekki joins us to discuss his efforts to encourage more black men to pursue careers in education. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.