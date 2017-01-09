close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

In Philadelphia, A Call For More Black Male Educators

January 09, 2017
Share
In Philadelphia, educator Sharif El-Mekki is leading an effort to encourage more black men to pursue careers in education. (Pixabay)closemore
In Philadelphia, educator Sharif El-Mekki is leading an effort to encourage more black men to pursue careers in education. (Pixabay)

Just 2 percent of the 3 million teachers in the U.S. are black males. In Philadelphia, educator Sharif El-Mekki is leading an effort to encourage more black men to pursue careers in education.

While acknowledging it is not the only solution, he says seeing more black men in teaching roles could help close the achievement gap for black boys, who on average struggle more in school, with far lower graduation rates than white boys or girls.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with El-Mekki (@selmekki), principal at Mastery Charter School - Shoemaker in West Philadelphia and a member of The Fellowship: Black Male Educators for Social Justice.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.