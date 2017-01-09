close

Presidents And Their First 100 Days

January 09, 2017
Construction of scaffolding at the West Front of the Capitol on Dec. 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)closemore
President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Jan. 20, and he'll hit the ground running with Congress already working on one of his campaign promises — repealing Obamacare. What does history show about the first agenda items for a new president, and how much of that agenda gets done quickly?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at those questions with historian Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor history and public affairs at Princeton's Woodrow Wilson School.

