Presidents And Their First 100 Days

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Jan. 20, and he'll hit the ground running with Congress already working on one of his campaign promises — repealing Obamacare. What does history show about the first agenda items for a new president, and how much of that agenda gets done quickly?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at those questions with historian Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor history and public affairs at Princeton's Woodrow Wilson School.