A New Book Dives Deep Into Fat — And Why Our Bodies Love It

January 09, 2017
Dr. Sylvia Tara, author of "The Secret Life of Fat." (Courtesy Joshua Michael Shelton)closemore
Dr. Sylvia Tara, author of "The Secret Life of Fat." (Courtesy Joshua Michael Shelton)

Why do our bodies hold on to fat despite diets? How can genetics, microbes and even viruses affect how much we weigh?

Dr. Sylvia Tara (@SylviaTaraPhD) explores those questions and others in "The Secret Life of Fat: The Science Behind the Body's Least Understood Organ and What It Means For You," and joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the book.

Book Excerpt: 'The Secret Life Of Fat'

By Dr. Sylvia Tara

Excerpted from THE SECRET LIFE OF FAT by Sylvia Tara, PhD. Copyright © 2017 by Sylvia Tara. With permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

