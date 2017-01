Over the weekend, The Limited closed all of its 250 stores, eliminating around 4,000 jobs. The retailer said its website will continue to sell clothing.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about the demise of The Limited, and big struggles at other stores like Sears and Macy's.