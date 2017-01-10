More Parents Turning To Breast Milk Banks For Premature Babies

New recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics say premature, high-risk infants should consume donated breast milk if a mother’s own milk isn’t available. The academy warns against buying unscreened milk off the internet, and recommends donor milk banks.

Karen Shakerdge (@karenshakerdge) of WXXI in Rochester, New York, reports that while the donor banks can be live-saving, the use of pasteurized donor milk is very expensive.

This story was produced in collaboration with Side Effects Public Media.