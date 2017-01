In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 10, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with the editors of the new book "We Are The Change We Seek: The Speeches of Barack Obama." Also, Dropkick Murphys vocalist, bassist and songwriter Ken Casey joins us to discuss the band's new album, and how it takes on the opioid epidemic. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.