Millions Buy Health Insurance, But Worry About Possible Changes

Open enrollment continues for the Affordable Care Act even as Republicans look at dismantling President Barack Obama's signature legislation. Millions of Americans are signing up for coverage, even while they — and the health care industry -- wonder about the future of the controversial law.
Michael Caputo (@publiccaputo) of Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting reports from Macon about how insurance plan choices have already been greatly reduced.
