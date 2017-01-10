Presidents Saying Farewell: The Long Goodbye

Support the news
When President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago, he'll be following a tradition that dates back to the country's first president, George Washington.
Presidents use these speeches to mark their accomplishments, their hopes for the country and to urge support for their successors. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock looks at the history of these farewell addresses.
Harry Truman
Dwight Eisenhower
Richard Nixon
Ronald Reagan
Bill Clinton
George W. Bush
Alex Ashlock Producer/Director, Here & Now
Before joining Here & Now in fall 2005, Alex Ashlock served nearly eight years as senior producer of WBUR's Morning Edition.
