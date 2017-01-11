close

Unverified Document About Trump Prompts Journalism Ethics Questions

January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)closemore
BuzzFeed on Tuesday published a 35-page document that contained explosive and unsubstantiated allegations about ties between President-elect Donald Trump and Russia.

BuzzFeed's editor-in-chief defended the decision as "the job of reporters in 2017."

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about BuzzFeed’s decision to publish, while other news organizations have been more skeptical.

