Farm Labor Under A Trump Administration

In California's Central Valley there’s a popular bumper sticker. It's shaped like the state and reads "My job depends on ag" — as in agriculture.

California's agriculture industry depends on immigrant labor. And many farmers supported Donald Trump, despite his hard-line stance on immigration.

As the new administration prepares to take office, Vanessa Rancano (@vanessarancano) of Here & Now contributor KQED talks with some of those farmers and their workers.