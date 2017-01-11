close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: NPR News Special: Trump Press Conference
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Farm Labor Under A Trump Administration

January 11, 2017
By Vanessa Rancano, KQED
Share
Farmworkers head home after a day of picking at a large citrus farm in Edison, near Bakersfield. (Sean Havey/KQED)closemore
Farmworkers head home after a day of picking at a large citrus farm in Edison, near Bakersfield. (Sean Havey/KQED)

In California's Central Valley there’s a popular bumper sticker. It's shaped like the state and reads "My job depends on ag" — as in agriculture.

California's agriculture industry depends on immigrant labor. And many farmers supported Donald Trump, despite his hard-line stance on immigration.

As the new administration prepares to take office, Vanessa Rancano (@vanessarancano) of Here & Now contributor KQED talks with some of those farmers and their workers.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.