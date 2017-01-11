Finland Experiments With Guaranteed Universal Income

Starting this month, Finland begins an experiment to see whether providing 2,000 unemployed citizens with a guaranteed basic income will improve the economy, create jobs and inspire entrepreneurship.

The first phase of the social experiment will last two years and if it proves promising, will be expanded in 2019 and 2020. Critics worry that providing the income could create a disincentive for the unemployed to find work.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Olli Kangas (@ollikan), a researcher at KELA, the Finnish government’s Social Insurance Institution.