close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: NPR News Special: Trump Press Conference
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

In Confirmation Hearing, Tillerson Faces Questions About Russia, More

January 11, 2017
Share
Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)closemore
Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Senate committees heard testimony Wednesday from three of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for his cabinet. Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil, for secretary of state; Elaine Chao, former labor secretary, for secretary of transportation; and, for the second day, Sen. Jeff Sessions, Republican of Alabama, for attorney general.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR Congressional reporter Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) who is following Tillerson's hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.