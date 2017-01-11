close

Trump Meets With Vocal Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

January 11, 2017
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP)closemore
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal vaccine critic, on Tuesday at Trump Tower. Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Kennedy said Trump asked him to lead a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity, and that he agreed.

Doctors and scientists say that the controversial 1990s study linking vaccines to autism has been thoroughly debunked, and that there is nothing left to debate on the issue.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott), Washington correspondent for the health and medicine publication STAT, about Kennedy, and about Trump's views on vaccines.

