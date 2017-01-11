Trump Meets With Vocal Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal vaccine critic, on Tuesday at Trump Tower. Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Kennedy said Trump asked him to lead a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity, and that he agreed.

Doctors and scientists say that the controversial 1990s study linking vaccines to autism has been thoroughly debunked, and that there is nothing left to debate on the issue.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott), Washington correspondent for the health and medicine publication STAT, about Kennedy, and about Trump's views on vaccines.