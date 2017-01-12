close

Baltimore Announces Post-Freddie Gray Policing Improvements

January 12, 2017
In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Baltimore Police Department Officer Jordan Distance stands on a street corner during a foot patrol in Baltimore. Baltimore police officers routinely discriminate against blacks, repeatedly use excessive force and are not adequately held accountable for misconduct, according to a harshly critical Justice Department report being presented Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (Patrick Semansky/AP)closemore
In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Baltimore Police Department Officer Jordan Distance stands on a street corner during a foot patrol in Baltimore. Baltimore police officers routinely discriminate against blacks, repeatedly use excessive force and are not adequately held accountable for misconduct, according to a harshly critical Justice Department report being presented Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Nearly two years after Freddie Gray died from a severe spinal injury in the back of a police van, officials in Baltimore are set to unveil the terms of a federal consent decree to mandate police reforms.

In August the U.S. Department of Justice found that Baltimore police were unlawfully stopping and arresting people in poor, African-American neighborhoods.

Here & Now's Robin Young hears more from P. Kenneth Burns (@PKBNews) a reporter for WYPR in Baltimore who has been covering the story.

