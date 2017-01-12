Baltimore Announces Post-Freddie Gray Policing Improvements

Nearly two years after Freddie Gray died from a severe spinal injury in the back of a police van, officials in Baltimore are set to unveil the terms of a federal consent decree to mandate police reforms.

In August the U.S. Department of Justice found that Baltimore police were unlawfully stopping and arresting people in poor, African-American neighborhoods.

