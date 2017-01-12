Millionaire Visa Program: Criticized By Many, Used By Jared Kushner

This week the Trump campaign announced that Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will serve as a senior adviser to the president-elect.

Kushner's lawyer says he'll resign from his family real estate firm, Kushner Companies. That company has done business with foreign companies, which has raised concerns of a possible conflict of interest. Kushner Companies has also taken advantage of a controversial program that gives out EB-5 visas to foreign investors who fund projects in the U.S.

Jesse Drucker (@jessedrucker), a reporter for the New York Times who's been covering the story, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.