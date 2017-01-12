Senate Committee Questions Trump Pick For CIA Director

It's the third day of Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

On Thursday a Senate housing committee questions Dr. Ben Carson, who is the nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development; the Senate Armed Services Committee is considering retired Gen. James Mattis for Secretary of Defense; and the Senate Intelligence Committee is holding a hearing for Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas. Pompeo is Trump's pick for director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Here & Now's Robin Young recaps a few moments from the Pompeo hearing so far.