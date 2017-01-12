Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Autolux, "Soft Scene"

Black Moth Super Rainbow, "Unfinished Sketch"

Clark, "Absence"

American Football, "Never Meant"

Arms & Sleepers, "Some Die Young"

Affelaye, "Want Me"

Crytal Asylums, "Frost Inside the Asylums"

Wild Nothings Reichpop"

Battles, "Futura"

DIIV, "Doused"

Odissee, "Fashionably Late"

Fugazi, "The Argument"

Monster Rally, "Adios"

Pixies, "Ana"

Brothertiger, "Beyond the Infinite"

Sidibe, "Everyday"

Simian Mobile Disco, "Staring At All This Handle"

Sam Von Horn, "Zone"

Jim James, "True Nature"

Soccer Team, "Best Employed New Beau"

Ben Lucas Boysen, "Golden Times"

Naughty By Nature, "Hip Hop Hooray"