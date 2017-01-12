close

American Charter School Model Goes Global

January 12, 2017
By Laura Isensee, Houston Public Media
Girls study and compete in chess, just one of several extracurricular activities added to this girls’ public school since the Zindagi Trust adopted it in 2007. (Laura Isensee/Houston Public Media)closemore
Over the past 20 years, charter schools have expanded across the United States. Now, the model is spreading across the world.

In Pakistan, several education non-profits have started to "adopt" government schools, bringing in new books, hiring new teachers and revamping buildings.

Laura Isensee (@lauraisensee) from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media traveled to Pakistan with the International Center for Journalists, and has the first of two reports.

