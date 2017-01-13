In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 13, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with virtuoso organist Cameron Carpenter about his mission to change the whole organ world. Also, after a busy week of confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look back at some of the key moments. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.