Feds Release Scathing Report On Chicago Police Abuse

Support the news
The Chicago Police Department has violated the constitutional rights of residents for years, permitting racial bias against blacks, using excessive force and killing people who did not pose threats, the Justice Department announced Friday after a yearlong investigation.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears the latest on the report and its findings from WBEZ reporter Patrick Smith, who has been following the case.
With reporting from The Associated Press
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.