close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Stung By Pesticides And Disease, Rusty Patched Bumblebee Now Endangered

January 13, 2017
Share
This 2012 photo provided by The Xerces Society shows a rusty patched bumblebee in Minnesota. (Sarina Jepsen/The Xerces Society via AP)closemore
This 2012 photo provided by The Xerces Society shows a rusty patched bumblebee in Minnesota. (Sarina Jepsen/The Xerces Society via AP)

The rusty patched bumblebee is making American history, but no one is celebrating.

For the first time, a bumblebee species has been placed on the endangered species list. The dramatic decline in the bumblebee population is causing concern since the rusty patched, and other bumblebees, are critical pollinators — specializing in crops like blueberries, potatoes and tomatoes.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Scott Black, executive director of the Xerces Society, which works to preserve and protect pollinators and their habitats.

Here's a video about bumblebees' role as pollinators:

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.