close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Baby Boomers Begin Withdrawing From Retirement Accounts

January 16, 2017
Share
The government requires that anyone 70 1/2 years old or older withdraw annually from tax-deferred retirement accounts. (Pixabay)closemore
The government requires that anyone 70 1/2 years old or older withdraw annually from tax-deferred retirement accounts. (Pixabay)

This month marks an important benchmark for baby boomers — the oldest of the generation are now hitting 70 1/2 years old, and the government requires that anyone that age or older withdraw annually from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what boomers should do with the money they withdraw, and about the larger implications for the economy.

 

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.