Baby Boomers Begin Withdrawing From Retirement Accounts

This month marks an important benchmark for baby boomers — the oldest of the generation are now hitting 70 1/2 years old, and the government requires that anyone that age or older withdraw annually from tax-deferred retirement accounts.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what boomers should do with the money they withdraw, and about the larger implications for the economy.
