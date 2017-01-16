'Grab Your Wallet' Movement's L.L. Bean Boycott One Of Many Focused On Trump-Supporting Companies

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics prohibits the president from endorsing organizations, businesses or people. So a recent tweet by President-elect Donald Trump raised a few eyebrows when it ended with the words “Buy L.L.Bean.”

The tweet was fired off after Trump became aware of an L.L.Bean boycott launched by the group Grab Your Wallet, which flags companies that either sell Trump goods — like clothing and accessories — or have executives who have donated to Trump’s campaign or PACs that supported him.

In this case, board member Linda Bean was reported to have donated $60,000 to a pro-Trump PAC. L.L. Bean released a statement on Facebook in response to the call for a boycott.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Grab Your Wallet founder Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) about the tweet war and about Grab Your Wallet.