close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

'Life, Animated' Documentary On Oscar Shortlist

January 16, 2017
Share
Owen Suskind, in a still from the documentary "Life, Animated." (Courtesy of The Orchard)closemore
Owen Suskind, in a still from the documentary "Life, Animated." (Courtesy of The Orchard)

Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24, and the documentary "Life, Animated" is one of 15 films under consideration for Best Documentary Feature.

It tells the story of Owen Suskind, a young man with autism who learned how to communicate with the outside world through his love of Disney films. It's based on the 2014 book by Owen's father, Ron Suskind.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson revisits a conversation with Owen, Ron and "Life, Animated" director Roger Ross Williams (@RogerRossWill) from last June.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.