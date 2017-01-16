'Life, Animated' Documentary On Oscar Shortlist

Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24, and the documentary "Life, Animated" is one of 15 films under consideration for Best Documentary Feature.

It tells the story of Owen Suskind, a young man with autism who learned how to communicate with the outside world through his love of Disney films. It's based on the 2014 book by Owen's father, Ron Suskind.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson revisits a conversation with Owen, Ron and "Life, Animated" director Roger Ross Williams (@RogerRossWill) from last June.