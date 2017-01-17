close

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Signals Clean Break From EU

January 17, 2017
In her most detailed speech yet on the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday there will be no effort to remain "half-in, half-out." May's speech appears to rule out the kind of close ties to the EU adopted by other non-member countries.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with BBC correspondent Rob Watson (@robwatsonbbc) in London.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

