Jacob Sartorius On Social Media Stardom, Music And Justin Bieber Comparisons

January 17, 2017
Social media star and aspiring musician Jacob Sartorius. (Courtesy Neil Favila)closemore
Social media star and aspiring musician Jacob Sartorius. (Courtesy Neil Favila)

At just 14 years old, Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) has 14 million followers on the app Musical.ly, 7 million followers on Instagram and more than 2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Sartorius is about to release his first EP and head out on his first world tour, and he’s hoping his success on social media leads to his success in the music world.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Sartorius about his social media presence, his music and being compared to Justin Bieber.

Here are two songs from Sartorius's EP:

"Last Text"

"Sweatshirt"

