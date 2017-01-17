close

How Will The Trump Administration Manage Public Lands?

January 17, 2017
By Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network
The Colville National Forest provides opportunities for hiking, hunting and recreation, but locals in Northeastern Washington complain about lack of access and declining forest health. (Emily Schwing/Northwest News Network)closemore
The Colville National Forest provides opportunities for hiking, hunting and recreation, but locals in Northeastern Washington complain about lack of access and declining forest health. (Emily Schwing/Northwest News Network)

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as president on Friday, and there are a lot of unanswered questions about how he’ll govern the country.

One issue rural America is looking for answers on is public lands: how they will be managed under a Trump administration, whether or not the government should transfer control of the lands to states and even the possibility of selling off the property. It's a much-discussed topic in rural Washington state.

Emily Schwing (@EmilySchwing) of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.

