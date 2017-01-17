How Will The Trump Administration Manage Public Lands?

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as president on Friday, and there are a lot of unanswered questions about how he’ll govern the country.

One issue rural America is looking for answers on is public lands: how they will be managed under a Trump administration, whether or not the government should transfer control of the lands to states and even the possibility of selling off the property. It's a much-discussed topic in rural Washington state.

Emily Schwing (@EmilySchwing) of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.