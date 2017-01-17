Remembering Dushan 'Dude' Angius, A Leader In The Fight Against AIDS

Dushan "Dude" Angius of Mountain View, California, died this week.

After his son Steve died of AIDS 25 years ago, Angius started the Los Altos Rotary AIDS Project. Angius would go on to serve on the first ever Presidential Commission on AIDS under Bill Clinton, and his wife Barbara served as the model for the mother in Jonathan Demme’s film "Philadelphia."

Most recently Angius led his club in their new AIDS initiative, combating mother-to-child transmission of AIDS in Africa. Here & Now's Robin Young, who checked in with Angius in July 2015, remembers his remarkable life.

Here's Robin, Angius (seated, second from left) and Los Altos Rotary Club members at the AIDS Project's 25th anniversary celebration in 2015: