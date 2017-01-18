Portland, Oregon Mayor Apologizes For Inadequate Response To Winter Weather

The city of Portland, Oregon is under fire for not doing enough to respond to snow and ice storms over the past few weeks. The weather has paralyzed the city, leading to almost two weeks' worth of school closings and many uncleared streets and sidewalks.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who has been in office since the beginning of January, said he's been "humbled" and that the city can do better.

Amelia Templeton (@ameliaOPB) from Here & Now contributor Oregon Public Broadcasting joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest details from Portland.