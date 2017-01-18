close

Trump EPA Pick Scott Pruitt Faces Questions About Climate Change, Industry Ties

January 18, 2017
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate Scott Pruitt arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)closemore
In a confirmation hearing Wednesday, senators on the Environment and Public Works Committee plan to question Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt about climate change, his financial ties to the fossil fuel industry and the 14 lawsuits he's filed to overturn President Barack Obama's air and water regulations.

NPR congressional reporter Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss Pruitt's prospects for confirmation as the next head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

