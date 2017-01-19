New York Pastor Set To Hold Post-Inaugural Healing Service

On Saturday night the Rev. Dwight Wolter will hold a healing service at the Congregational Church in Patchogue, Long Island. He says he wants those who voted for Trump and those did not to come together and talk.

Having witnessed a brutal, racially motivated murder just feet from his church eight years ago, Wolter says he’s well aware of the dangers of divisiveness. He also recently asked his congregants to take a moment to write a very brief "Letter to America" to be read at the service.

Wolter (@DwightLeeWolter) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about his desire for tolerance.