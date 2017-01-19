close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Treasury Secretary Pick Begins Confirmation Hearing

January 19, 2017
Share
Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)closemore
Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, is on Capitol Hill on Thursday for his confirmation hearing. Mnuchin worked at Goldman Sachs for 17 years, and came under criticism for foreclosure practices in the wake of the financial crisis.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the confirmation hearing and also what Trump has said about cutting corporate and personal taxes.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.