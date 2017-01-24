closeDonate

Non-Browning GMO Apples Heading For The U.S.

January 24, 2017
The Arctic Apple. (Courtesy Okanagan Specialty Fruits)
The Arctic Apple. (Courtesy Okanagan Specialty Fruits)

After years in development, genetically-modified apples that don’t brown when exposed to air could soon be at a grocery store near you.

The Arctic Apple brand is produced by Canadian company Okanagan Specialty Fruits and will hit select grocery stores in the Midwest in the coming months.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Caitlin Dewey (@caitlindewey), food policy writer for the Washington Post, about the science behind the fruit and how consumers might react.

Here's a video comparing the Arctic Apple with a normal apple:

