closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

On Day One, Trump Reverses Obama's Mortgage Insurance Premium Cut

January 24, 2017
Share

One of President Donald Trump's first acts as president was to undo one of President Barack Obama's last acts as president. Obama had moved to cut rates for people who take out mortgage insurance from the Federal Housing Administration, primarily first-time home buyers and people with poor credit.

The rate cut was due to take effect Jan. 27, but Trump has suspended it indefinitely. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Patrick Foulis (@patrickfoulis), New York bureau chief and business editor for The Economist, about what Trump's suspension of the FHA rate cut means, and who will be most affected.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.