In Oregon, An Old Battle Between Timber Industry And Environmental Concerns

January 24, 2017
By Jeremy Hobson
This week, President Donald Trump has announced plans to roll back regulations by as much as 75 percent in a number of sectors, including environmental controls, as a way to stimulate economic growth.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson traveled to the Pacific Northwest last year to see how tensions between industry and environmental regulators played out there, as the timber economy declined thanks to a combination of market forces, and the desire to protect the rare spotted owl.

