In Oregon, An Old Battle Between Timber Industry And Environmental Concerns

This week, President Donald Trump has announced plans to roll back regulations by as much as 75 percent in a number of sectors, including environmental controls, as a way to stimulate economic growth.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson traveled to the Pacific Northwest last year to see how tensions between industry and environmental regulators played out there, as the timber economy declined thanks to a combination of market forces, and the desire to protect the rare spotted owl.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
